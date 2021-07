Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market. The market on July 10 takes place at last year’s location—the dirt lot on City Park Drive.



Challenge for Charities

The Lander Valley Farmers Market is participating in this year’s Challenge for Charities. Donate before Saturday, July 10 to make the Farmers Market eligible for Challenge for Charities matching funds.