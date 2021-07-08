Senior Citizens get extension for Solar Project Payment

The Riverton City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday night approved an extension through August 10th for the Riverton Senior Citizens Board to pay their portion of a new solar array that was installed earlier this year

Riverton Finance Director Mia Harris said the reimbursement of 40 percent or $23,963 back to the endowment, was to have been paid by the end of the fiscal year on June 30th, but the board had requested an extension. The Finance Committee agreed to the extension, and the payment is now due on August 10th

