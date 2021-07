The Riverton Raiders head east this weekend to Douglas for another tournament before state later this month.

Riverton Plays at 10 a.m. Saturday against the Casper Drillers and then at 12:30 the Raiders take on Wheatland. Hear both games on the WyotodayMedia’s KTAK Radio, 93.9 with Cody Beers on the call.

Advertisement

See the schedule below: