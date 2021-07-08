Breaking News

Photos: Paving begins downtown on Main Street

Article Updated: July 8, 2021
Hot asphalt is dumped into the paver as crews passed Broadway on West Main during paving operations early this afternoon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Paving has begun in downtown Riverton on the westbound lanes of Main Street. Crews from 71 Construction are putting down the first of several layers of asphalt.

An asphalt roller followed behind the paving machine at Main and Broadway downtown. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over
Paving passed through the Main Street Intersection with Broadway Thursday early afternoon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over
Aligning the pavement with the parking lane. WYDOT
Making the adjustment to the turning lane. WYDOT

