Aug. 8, 1925 – June 28, 2021

World War I l veteran Maxsy Tony Homec died peacefully on June 28, 2021, in Lander. He was 95 years old.

Max was born August 8, 1925 at the Popo Agie #1 coal mine near Hudson, Wyoming, the son of Jacob and Antonia (Dotence) Homec. His father was a miner. The family came to Hudson from Yugoslavia via Rock Springs. Max was the seventh child of eleven siblings. He was baptized Catholic, grew up in Hudson, and attended school through the 8th grade when he came down with rheumatic fever. He was a good athlete.

When Max was 17, he and his older brother Frank (also pictured) enlisted in the US Navy, along with John Cristando, who was also from Hudson. The three Seamen Second Class served on the newly built USS Liscome Bay, the second of 50 Casablanca-class escort carriers built during WWII. In its first major operation and the first push by the Navy and Marines into the central Pacific, the Liscome Bay played a central role in the invasion of the Gilbert Islands, serving as the flagship for Rear Admiral Henry Mullinnix, and flying many missions in support of the invasions of Tarawa and Makin. Near the end of the Makin campaign on November 24, 1943, torpedoes fired from a Japanese submarine mortally struck home, exploding the ship’s stored munitions, and breaking the Liscome Bay in two.

Frank Homec and John Christando were among the 644 mostly-young men who lost their lives that terrible day, the deadliest in the history of US carrier operations. A boatswain appeared from the smoke and shoved life jackets towards Max and his shipmates manning the 20-millimeter gun and shouted for them to get off the ship and saved their lives. Max endured a terrible time in the oil- and aviation-fuel covered burning water. After five hours and miles of drifting, a destroyer pulled Max from the water. An agonizing period followed, as Max waited for news about his brother Frank and the others.

After the sinking and his term of survivor’s leave, Max served on a hospital ship in the Pacific. Besides his sea duties, the crew assisted with the numerous, often horrifically, wounded from the major Pacific operations, including Saipan and lwo Jima.

When the war ended, Max returned to Hudson for the difficult refitting to civilian life, and it took a while before he was comfortable being a civilian again. Helping along the way was the love of his life, Milca “Mish” Boulette, whom he married July 23, 1946. Together almost 60 years, they had three children Frank, Gary, and Shirley. Mish died April 16, 2016 and Max missed her deeply.

For many years, Max was employed by the Hudson school, where he was the custodian and the very successful basketball coach, winning many trophies and championships.

Max also raised sheep near Hudson, worked at the Wyoming State Training School, the El Toro and Svilar’s, Wyoming Community Bank, Bank of the West, and the Inn at Lander.

Everyone remembers Max as always being pleasant and cheerful. He eagerly anticipated social events at the VFW and trips to the casino.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

He is survived by his only daughter, Shirley Homec Case; two sons Frank Homec (Trudy) and Gary Homec (Raquel); his grandchildren Shene Springfield, Amber Young (Jeff), George Case, Kim David (Matt), Lance Homec; Braden, Jacob, Jeffrey, Coral, Jace (Bianca), Taylor (Melenie), Colby (Sarah), Tyson (Brooke), Trent (Audry); 19 great-grandchildren; sister Maxine Sonars of Lander and brother Jim Homec of Hudson.

Military graveside services will be held Monday July 12, 2021 at 10:00 am at Mount Hope Cemetery.

