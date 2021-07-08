House Calls Webinar Friday: on Preventing Infection

Few things can impact a loved one’s road to recovery like an unexpected infection. On July 9 at 1 p.m. Mountain Time and 9 a.m. in Hawaii, Registered Nurse Jill Hult will offer simple and cost-effective strategies to help caregivers prevent infections before they occur.

The webinar series is free, but participants are asked to register by clicking here. For those who wish to listen to the webinar on the phone, simply dial: 1-253-215-8782. If asked for a meeting ID, use 857 7781 2450 and press pound.

Hult’s presentation is called, “Protecting Yourself and Loved Ones – The New Norm.” Hult is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and holds a Certificate of Nursing Home Infection Prevention Training from the Centers for Disease Control.

“If you are one of the 40 million caregivers in America, this might offer some simple and cost-effective ways for reducing infections,” says Hult. “An infection is a serious complication to those who are counting on others to provide care for them. The good news is you can prevent that infection that can be so overwhelming and problematic with some simple reminders of things you can do in your own home to reduce the risk.”

During her webinar, Hult will explain the importance behind hand washing and hygiene, as well as when it is appropriate to use personal protective equipment, why nutrition and sleep are important, as well as the benefits to keeping surfaces clean.

About The House Calls Series

The House Calls webinar series comes out of the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for healthcare and public health workforces and family caregivers across the United States. The “House Calls,” series aims to close that gap and help caregivers take better care of their loved ones residing both at home and in skilled nursing facilities.

During this series, you will learn the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccination and how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and protected from leading health experts from AARP and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health. The goal of the series is to help you take better care of your loved ones residing both at home, in nursing homes and/or in assisted living facilities.

To take part in any of these free webinars, simply click on this link or call 301-715-8592. The webinars will feature 20-40 minute demonstrations on subject matter, while allowing for questions from the live audience. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, check out AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/aarpwy.

The Webinar Schedule (all webinars start at 1 p.m. Mountain time and 9 a.m. in Hawaii)

· The subject of the Aug. 13 webinar will be “Cleaning and Disinfecting Even If COVID Isn’t In Your House – Learn About the Different Cleaning Products and Their Proper Uses,” presented by Kelley O’Leary, Registered Nurse and infection control specialist with the Hawaii Department of Health, holds a Master’s Degree in Community Health Nursing and has been certified in infection control since 2005. O’Leary’s presentation will discuss how to use disinfectant products already on the market to maximize their effectiveness.

· The final webinar in the series takes place on Sept. 10, as Hult and Wyoming Long Term Care Ombudsman Patty Hall will offer their presentation called, “Is It Safe To Socialize and Travel.” Hall is Wyoming’s Long Term Care (LTC) Ombudsman, and works to resolve problems related to the health, safety, welfare, and rights of individuals who live in LTC facilities, such as nursing homes, board and care and assisted living facilities, and other residential care communities. This presentation will center around how to socialize and travel, while balancing risks and expectations with safety and quality of life.

About Project Firstline

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed gaps in infection prevention and control knowledge and practice in healthcare settings nationwide. The Project Firstline program includes room for townhall discussions, and tele-mentoring to ensure all workers in healthcare are empowered with knowledge and reasoning behind today’s infection control practices.

CDC has teamed up with a coalition of more than a dozen healthcare, public health, and academic partners, as well as 64 state, territorial, and local health departments through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity cooperative agreement to support development and dissemination of Project Firstline’s information. The series objectives include slowing and stopping the spread of infectious disease, by helping family caregivers understand how to keep their loved ones protected in order to reduce healthcare costs and hospital readmissions.

“We all need to know infection control basics and understand how to prevent infection during day-to-day activities and individual interactions. Infection prevention (IP) processes, procedures and tools can be used to empower all individuals within our communities to take necessary IP precautions,” says Crystal Morse of Mountain-Pacific Quality Health.

Learn more by exploring CDC’s Project Firstline factsheet, Facebook page, Twitter – or read the full Project Firstline press release. For more information, including how to participate in Project Firstline, contact Crystal Morse at cmorse@mpqhf.org.