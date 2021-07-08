Red Flag Warning with low humidity, high winds forecast

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect today through Friday for areaas of Central and Southwestern Wyoming. Lowest humidity will be today, with highest wind gusts on Friday. New fires could spread quickly in these favorable weather conditions. The Relative Humidity for Lander and Riverton will be around 13 percent, with 15 percent for Dubois and Jeffrey City. Sixteen percent for Worland and 18 percent for Thermopolis. Wind Gusts Friday will be in the mid 20s for the Wind River Basin.