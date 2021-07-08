County could receive monthly Mineral Tax Payments under new law

The executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association spoke to the Fremont County Board Tuesday morning to explain a change in how ad valorem mineral taxes will be distributed in the future. Jeremiah Reiman said the state legislature changed the formula in Senate File 60 to make the payments to the county where mineral production occurs monthly and not annually or longer.

Reiman said the new legislation will allow payments made back to the counties within 30 days after the state collects those tax receipts. The county, under the new legislation, would have to use a True Up accounting process with the taxes to make sure what is paid is actually what was owned. Chairman Travis Becker said that was an additional burden passed on to the county from the state.

Reiman said the new process gets monies to the county and taxing districts faster.