Theft from unlocked vehicle reported; Neighbors fought over cattle trespassing

From law enforcement reports received July 7th, 2021

Riverton Police Department

Police were called to the 200 block of South Smith Road at 9 a.m. Tuesday where a report was received of someone who had attempted to break into the Softball complex concession stand. There was damage to locks at the building

A woman on Pinnacle Drive reported her checkbook, credit cards and cash were taken from her unlocked vehicle sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Police recommend people never leave valuables in their vehicles overnight and especially if the vehicle is unlocked. That only invites thieves.

An individual at the Old Wyoming Motel in the 400 block of North Federal reported someone had forced a window open and had cut a screen. The RPD blotter indicated a report was made.

A woman on College Hill Drive called police to say that when she returned home at 3:21 pm Tuesday, her television set was missing.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

An alteration between neighbors in the 2200 block of the Baldwin Creek Road was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday allegedly due to trespassing cows and a threat to have dogs shot. Both parties were contacted and calmed down.

There were 10 calls for a Frontier Ambulance on Tuesday. There were two Guardian Air Ambulance flights on Tuesday, one to the Trail Lake Road and Highway 26/287 east of Dubois for a vehicle crash and one on South Pass for a vehicle crash. There were two fire calls for the above two crashes as well.

There was no report from the Lander Police Department at mid-morning.