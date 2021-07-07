Shoshoni Clean-up Continues with old motel, abandoned building next on the list

Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith told Wyotoday.com news Tuesday that the city had received funding this week to demolish the Shoshoni Motel and the Lip Rippers buildings.

” We received a $120,000 grant from the Federal Government through the state for the demolition, and we had to contribute $20,000 to the effort,” Highsmith said. “We also received a grant just under $100,000 for asbestos abatement before the demolition.”

The roof of the Shoshoni Motel, which sits on the town’s West side, has fallen in on several locations. Highsmith said he hopes the demolition can begin soon, after the abatement is completed. He said the town would like to see new housing replace the old motel, but he said that is aways in the future.

Advertisement

The Lip Rippers building sits on the south side of Highway 26 near the highway 20 intersection in the center of town. It formerly served as a grocery store in years past.