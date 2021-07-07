Riverton Airport Boardings are soaring; New record in June

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield, who also doubles at the city’s airport manager, said he is happy to report 2021 was the highest recorded June in 11 years for boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport. During the month, a total of 1,523 passengers boarded the United Express flights locally.

And, he said, it wasn’t just the highest recorded total for June, but it now serves as the highest enplanement total for any of the months during that same period (1/2011-6/2021). The next highest recordings were 1,493 (7/2013), 1,474 (8/2013), 1,464 (8/2011) and 1,447 (7/2011).

At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Gard said at this rate the airport should reach the threshold of 10,000 passenger boardings by the end of the year. Once that mark is obtained, federal funding to the airport infrastructure increases by $850,000.

See the graphic below for the passenger numbers for the past 11 years.



Note: Enplanements are the number of passengers who fly out of Riverton.