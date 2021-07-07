Mar 16, 1967 – Jul 2, 2021

Funeral services for Josephine A. Spoonhunter, 54, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Heritage Hall with a wake to follow at 1580 Redwood Dr., Apt. C in Riverton, WY.

She passed away on July 2, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Josephine was born on March 16, 1967 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Lawrence Littleshield and Sarah Spoonhunter. She spent most of her time living on the Wind River Reservation but spent some time in South Dakota.

She obtained her GED at CWC and also attended a year of college there as well. Josephine worked as a bus monitor and teacher’s aide in South Dakota for a couple of years and also at NADFS for a short period of time.

Josephine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending family dinners and special occasions as well as outdoor activities. Survivors include her sons, Antonio Thomas Duran and Newell T. Duran, II; daughters, Keina K Duran and Taya AJ Duran; brothers, Christopher Black and Reland P. Littleshield; sisters, Rowena Monroe, Karen Black, Karena Black, Angela Black and Kristina WallowBull; 14 grandchildren; lifelong friends; families of Littleshield, Gambler, Duran, Spoonhunter and Moss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Lyle Black; grandparents, Margaret and Ward Spoonhunter; Lawrence R. Littleshield, Jr., Newell T. Duran, I, David Black, Sr.; Janice M. Jenkins.

