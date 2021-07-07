Aug. 11,1944 – June 29,2021

On June 29th, 2021, Lander lost a loving husband, father and brother – but heaven gained one heck of a golfer.

James Daniel “Dan” Kail was born on August 11th, 1944 in Lander, Wyoming, the son of Max Kail and Verna Belle Little. Dan graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School and went on to earn a degree in agriculture from the University of Wyoming.

In 1966 Dan married the beautiful love of his life, Michelle Duerksen, also of Lander. Through thick and thin, the couple would be together until his death, a marriage that lasted a wonderful 55 years.

A U.S. patriot through and through, Dan entered the Navy and served aboard the USS “Fighting” Finch, providing the crucial role of communications relay between troops on the ground and commanders at home during the US involvement in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and remained proud of his service to America his entire life.

After having two beautiful little girls, Dan moved his family from Lander to Elko, Nevada, where he put his agriculture degree to work in the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine division. During his career, Dan would take part in efforts to help ranchers survive massive grasshopper infestations; protect America’s native plant and animal resources by ensuring no invasive species would arrive at International ports; and play a leadership role in stemming the tide of the Mediterranean Fruit Fly invasion.

In 2013 Dan and Michelle were able to make their way back to Lander, where they quickly settled back into life at “home”. Dan had a way of touching everyone he met – he made it easy to love him. He was an observer. An observer of politics, of people, of life. Few people you meet genuinely ask, “How are you?” He did. He wanted to find the grace and beauty in us all. In doing so, he made everyone that knew him reflect on what it means to really care – not merely for loved ones, but for the random individual that has their own struggles, their own awkwardness, their own grace, and their own beauty. He often saw more good in us than we ever saw in ourselves. The world needs more folks just like him.

Dan Kail left Earth with one single, unfulfilled desire: to accomplish the perfect golf swing. All that knew Dan agree that he is standing on Tee Box #1, keeping his head down, grip loose, and left arm straight. Every time you hear thunder, it’s Dan Kail nailing another hole in one in Heaven.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Maxwell “Max” Kail, and mother, Verna Belle

Little; and is survived by his wife of 55 years, Michelle R Kail (Duerksen, Lander); daughters Danielle M. Boggis (Lander) and Brittani R. Kail (Dustin Springston, Lander); grandson David J. Boggis (Alabama); brothers Richard “Dick” Kail (Carmel, Pinedale), Donald J. “Don” Kail (Lander), and Jared Kail (Joanna, Lander); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in the name of James D. “Dan” Kail to the Museum of the American West, 1445 Main St., Lander, WY 82520.