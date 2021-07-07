Dec 23, 1929 – Jul 5, 2021

Frances M. Dooley, 91, passed away July 5, 2021 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. A viewing will be Sunday evening, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., July 11, 2021 at the Davis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Riverton. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception in Frances’ memory will follow the cemetery service at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 N. 8th West Street.

Frances Meredith was born December 23,1929 at Milford, near Lander, to Frank Sperry Meredith Sr. and Leah Nellie (Leseberg) Meredith. When she was one year old, the family moved to a ranch north of Fort Washakie where Frances completed eight years of education at the Countryman School. She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in Lander in 1947.

During the summer of 1946, Frances worked at the T-Cross Ranch above Dubois. She lived with her Grandmother while attending high school and working at Ben Franklin. After graduation she was employed by Central Trust at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Frances married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy “Glenn” Dooley, on October 7, 1948 in Lander. Glenn was serving in the US Navy at the time and she joined him in San Diego. Later they resided in Bremerton, WA where their first son, Mike, was born.

After Glenn’s discharge from the Navy they lived in Lander, Riverton, Hudson, Casper, Shirley Basin, and the Gas Hills. The family moved to Riverton in 1969. Frances devoted most of her time to raising three children: Mike, Steve, and Linda. She also was employed at Lucky Mc Corporation, Datel, LRC, and Pathfinder Mines.

Frances had a love for researching genealogy and after retiring she spent many hours compiling several family books. After Glenn’s retirement the couple enjoyed fishing at Jackson Lake as well as Bull Lake. She also organized her 40th, 50th, and 60th class reunions.

Frances loved to travel. She toured all 50 states as well as Canada and parts of Mexico. She and Glenn traveled throughout Europe, Scandinavia, Great Britain, Russia, China, Africa, South America, Australia and New Zealand. She also took a “solo” trip to Greece, Turkey, and Morocco.

Her husband, Glenn, preceded her in death in 2003 after 55 years of marriage. Frances was devoted to her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s school sports, especially volleyball and basketball. She was a life-time member of the Fremont County Historical Society.

Survivors include son, Mike (Jan) Dooley of Laurel, MT; son, Steve (Linda) Dooley of Las Cruces, NM; and daughter, Linda (Rick) Jevne of Riverton; six grandchildren, Sean Dooley of Helena, MT, Colleen (Phil) Maurer of Laurel, MT, Brooke (Kevin) Reinig of Riverton, WY, Meghan (Robert) Holthaus of Tarpon Springs, FL, Jenna Dooley of Las Cruces, NM, and Andrea (Matt) Rabelhofer of Denver, CO and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Frank “Bub” (Phyllis) Meredith, Bert (Judy) Meredith; sister, Elsie Freese all of Lander and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; a sister who died in infancy; sister, Betty Olson; brothers, Henry Meredith and Fritz Meredith.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Help For Health Hospice, Riverton Methodist Church, or the charity of their choice in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.