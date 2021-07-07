Council rejects Strong Mayor for City governance

In a split 3-4 vote, the Riverton City Council rejected a return to a strong mayor form of city administration Tuesday night. Mayor Richard Gard said he was supporting the measure to help citizens have more access to decision making. Several times he referred to the community being neutered by not being able to have a voice in major city decisions, especially hiring. Council member Dean Peranteaux, however, said the city residents do have a voice in the people they elect to the city council.

City Attorney Rick Sollars explained what the change would mean to administration of the city government. He did not express an opinion on the ordinance other than to answer questions from council members. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The council chambers were filled with a whos who of city residents. Speaking against the measure were Diane Mahoney, Cody Beers, Josephine Gilpatrick, Tim H ancock, Jaydell Hovander, Rick Gilapatrick, and former Mayor Ron Warpness. Supporting the change were Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith, plus Jim Gores, Kip Post, and Jaquelin Low.

Advertisement

Peranteaux said he didn’t know what the problem was that needed a see change in the way the city is administered. He said the council could use a scalpel to fix whatever the perceived problem may be rather than a chain saw.

Councilmember Mike Bailey said he thought the proposal was an overreaction and he said whatever the problem might be, the council and mayor together could find a solution through a policy or another ordinance rather that put the decision in one person’s hands.

Fremont County Deputy Prosecutor Tim Hancock and a former city council member himself, spoke against the change. Wyododay.com photo by Ernie Over

Mayor Gard said the controversy wasn’t about who may be fired, but more citizen input on who gets hired. He noted each of the last three mayors, including himself, had a new city administrator to work with. He said he wanted to give the city back to the voters.

The vote was 4 to 3 against the proposal with council members Sailsbury, Cox and the Mayor being in the minority. Councilors Bailey, Borders, Larson and Peranteaux voted in the majority to reject the change.