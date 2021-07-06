Summer Tour Extravaganza now available in Lander

Summer is in full swing and Water for Wildlife Discovery Center has joined together with four of the top attractions in Lander to bring you the Lander Summer Tour Extravaganza. Participants can visit any one of the top attractions and pick up a punch card.

Go discover amazing things at each of the 5 attractions, then simply return the completed card to any of the five. There will be a drawing for cool prizes at the end of the summer.

Escape the summer heat and discover some things you may have never seen in Lander. Visitors can see a showcase of artists exhibits, climb aboard a real Sheep Wagon, walk through a Pioneer village built of original cabins, see Chuck Yeager’s flight suit, take pictures with “Wild Friends”, see stunning life sized wildlife exhibits and more. They are all in the Summer Tour Extravaganza!

See the attached flyer for a complete description. The Summer Tour Extravaganza promotion is made possible by a generous grant from the LOR Foundation.