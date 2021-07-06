One Dead in Fort Washakie House Fire; Lander resident Scammed

Fremont County Sheriff reports over the past 96 hours included the following:

The Fremont County Coroner was called to the scene of a structure fire in Tighee Circle at Fort Washakie at 7:34 p.m. Monday evening. The Coroner’s office Tuesday confirmed there was a fatality in the fire, but no further information would be released at this time pending results of an investigation.

The FCSO Dispatch Center in Lander received 28 calls for a fire departments over the long weekend, 12 of which were for grass fires, three vehicle crashes, one aircraft emergency and one gas investigation.

The dispatch center received 15 complaints of county residents discharging fireworks in violation of the current fireworks ban.

There were 94 calls for Emergency Medical Services over the long weekend, including nine air ambulance calls, six to Dubois, one to Morton Lake, one to the intersection of Highway 287/26 intersection and one to Tighee Village at Fort Washakie.

Two jet skis crashed near the boat ramp at Morton Lake (Pilot Butte Reservoir) at 3:48 p.m. on July 4th. Two individuals were injured, one was evacuated from the scene by air ambulance. The boating crash is under investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

A single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Highways 26 and 287 just west of Diversion Dam on Monday sent multiple individuals to the hospital. The driver was cut from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life and then transported by air ambulance to Casper with head and other trauma. Frontier Ambulance then transported the other victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Lander Police Department

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded to four alarms over the weekend, three for grass fires within the city and one for a medical rescue. Police only received a handful of fireworks complaints, as they were legal in the city during the 4th of July.

A resident in the Pushroot Court Community was scammed over the 4th after paying $300 via a gift card to a caller who said that would free up $15,000. The victim, according to police, was still unsure it was scam, but police said otherwise. Scammers will use this technique saying they needed an initial payment for the bulk of money to be sent. The LPD said this is always a scam as no one needs to pay any funds to release any winnings, etc. In this case, the victim is out the $300.

Riverton Police Department

No report was received by 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. This page will be updated when the information is received.