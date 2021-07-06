Mostly Sunny and warmer for Tuesday

Breaking News

Article Updated: July 6, 2021
Mostly sunny today with an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day across the northeastern areas. Warmer tomorrow with isolated showers and storms possible across the northwestern mountains. Today’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin, in the low to mid 80s for Jeffrey City, Lander and Dubois.

