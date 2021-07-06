“Almost Elton John,” James Walker Benefit Concert THIS FRIDAY!

Jerred Price, Almost Elton John Benefit Concert, Photo by Andrew Stanford.

James Walker, a much loved team member at the Stock Doc was severely injured in an automobile accident. The Stock Doc invites you for an amazing evening of Elton John, performed by Jerred Price, one of the premier Elton John cover acts in the country. Come out on Friday night to help a remarkable person!

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/almostelton

Almost Elton John-Friday July 9th, starting at 7:00 PM @ CWC Peck Theater. Tickets are $25 per person.

Doors open at 5:30PM for the Silent Auction and Mocktails from the Social Club. and music by one of just a handful of people picked by Elton John to host cover acts of his music! Pick up tickets at the Stock Doc, The Riverton Chamber, Mr. D’s or WyoToday Media.