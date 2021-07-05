Breaking News

Yellowstone latest to restrict fires, fireworks

Article Updated: July 5, 2021
Fire danger on the Shoshone National Forest, the Wind River Reservation, Fremont County lands and Yellowstone National Park are Very High this week. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone National Park is now VERY HIGH and Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect.

Fire restrictions include:
Backcountry and trails

  • Prohibited: Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.
  • Prohibited: Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat).
  • Permitted: Portable gas stoves and lanterns in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

Frontcountry and developed areas

  • Permitted: Smoking only in:
    • an enclosed vehicle
    • a single-family dwelling
    • a developed campground
    • a day-use picnic area
    • within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material
  • Permitted: Campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

Fireworks are not allowed in the park. Visitors are reminded that negligently starting a wildland fire may result in fines and/or imprisonment.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

