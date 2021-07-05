Breaking News

Lander Pastor made night landing without an engine Friday on US 287

Article Updated: July 5, 2021
Lander Pastor Danny Bauer's Mooney aircraft sat on US 287 Friday night south of town after he successfully performed an emergency landing after his engine blew up on a flight from Rawlins. Danny Bauer Facebook Page Photo

A Lander Pastor was flying his Mooney underwing from Rawlins to Lander Friday night when the oil pressure the planes engine began to drop, eventually resulting in a blown engine. Danny Bauer wrote on his Facebook Page that God was with him, and he successfully glided to a landing on a long straight stretch of US 287 South of the Rawlins Junction with Highway 28 with minimal damage to the air frame.

“In over 30 years of flying, my only engine-out emergency landing at night. All is well. As my friend Tom Mullins says, they make ’em new every day! Mooney N118RC it was a good run!”

Emergency responders went to the scene and helped secure the aircraft for the night. The plane was towed back to Lander on Saturday.

