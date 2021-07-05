Lander Pastor made night landing without an engine Friday on US 287

A Lander Pastor was flying his Mooney underwing from Rawlins to Lander Friday night when the oil pressure the planes engine began to drop, eventually resulting in a blown engine. Danny Bauer wrote on his Facebook Page that God was with him, and he successfully glided to a landing on a long straight stretch of US 287 South of the Rawlins Junction with Highway 28 with minimal damage to the air frame.
“In over 30 years of flying, my only engine-out emergency landing at night. All is well. As my friend Tom Mullins says, they make ’em new every day! Mooney N118RC it was a good run!”
Emergency responders went to the scene and helped secure the aircraft for the night. The plane was towed back to Lander on Saturday.