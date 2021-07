That wasn’t a big fireworks bomb you might’ve felt yesterday afternoon. Mother Nature provided its own fireworks, so to speak.

An earthquake some 42 miles south of Ten Sleep and 67 miles Northeast of Riverton struck the lower end of the Big Horn Range yesterday at 3:17 p.m. Magnitude of the quake was 4.1 ml.

Advertisement

According to the United States Geological Survey, the depth of the quake was 14.4 km.

There were no reports of any damage.