Council to consider “Strong Mayor” for administering City Government

The Riverton City Council meets in regular session Tuesday night with an item on first reading that would change how city government is administered. Mayor Richard Gard, speaking on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program today, said he would like the city to return to a “strong mayor” form of administration. As identified in the council’s agenda packet, a strong mayor would be have the powers of appointment and administration and direct oversight of all city departments, with consent of the city council. Presently, most of those duties are now invested in the city administrator. Under the proposed ordinance, the city administrator would be answerable to the mayor and carry out functions as directed.

The city last had a strong mayor under John Vincent, who then reduced the mayor’s duties as he was leaving office in 2010.

The city council Tuesday will also consider on first reading, a proposal to allow light manufacturing within commercially zoned property, an airport rental car lease, and consideration of a fireworks permit for the Riverton Rendezvous coming up the middle of this month.

The meeting agenda is copied below: