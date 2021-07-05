Breaking News

Cooler for today; Widespread showers

Article Updated: July 5, 2021
Expect today to be cooler than recent days with more clouds and precipitation. The north has a better potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the low 70s in Dubois.

