Commissioners to discuss State Legislation Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander with a full morning agenda.

Included is a public hearing and public comment review on proposed changes to the county’s Simple Subdivision Reglations, a discussion on SF 90 with Jeremiah Reiman, the executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, and a discussion on the status of the Natural Resource Management Plan and Sage Grouse Working Group updates.

The agenda is copied below: