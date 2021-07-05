Breaking News

Commissioners to discuss State Legislation Tuesday

News
Article Updated: July 5, 2021
Comments Off on Commissioners to discuss State Legislation Tuesday
The Fremont County Courthouse pictured in June this year. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander with a full morning agenda.

Included is a public hearing and public comment review on proposed changes to the county’s Simple Subdivision Reglations, a discussion on SF 90 with Jeremiah Reiman, the executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, and a discussion on the status of the Natural Resource Management Plan and Sage Grouse Working Group updates.

Advertisement

The agenda is copied below:

Post navigation

Posted in: