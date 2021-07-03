Lander man ID’d as motorist killed in shootout with WHP

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper after the Trooper was wounded by gunfire from a stopped motorist.

David Fann

Killed was 24-year-old David Fann of Lander. The incident occurred during a traffic stop on Friday, June 25th just south of Lander on the Sinks Canyon Road.

A motive for why Fann shot at the Trooper is not known. The Trooper was shot in the leg, received emergency treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

