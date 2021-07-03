Fireworks plus Dry Grass equals Wildfires

With much of the region experiencing a record hot and dry June, wildfires are a primary concern this July 4th. Fireworks can easily spark wildfires. The National Weather Service urges fireworks users to be safe and to use common sense. Obey all local fire bans and fireworks restrictions.
Breaking News
-
Aug. 1, 1996 - June 25, 2021 David Leon Fann was born August 1, 1996 in…
-
Death Notice Aug 16, 1978 - Jul 1, 2021 A Wake for Diana Rae Underwood who…
-
The Fremont County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and…
-
With much of the region experiencing a record hot and dry June, wildfires are a primary…
-
Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that AARON E. MERRITT, age 37 of Madison,…
-
Fremont County Public Health has issued a health alert for the Middle Fork of the Popo…
-
Through Independence Day weekend and the week following, here are the top events in Fremont County.…
-
From Newe News, Eastern Shoshone Tribe Montly Newsletter The Eastern Shoshone Tribe joined the group of…
-
Roadkill regulations still in development More youth will have the opportunity to hunt this fall in…
-
The power went out in the Lander and Hudson areas around 10 p.m. last night and…