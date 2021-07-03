Breaking News

Fireworks plus Dry Grass equals Wildfires

Article Updated: July 3, 2021
In 2019, Fireworks shot off on the bench above Riverton resulted in several brush fires on the landscape below. Dry grass and fireworks can equal wildfires. This 4th of July, the only legal place to use fireworks is within the City of Lander and, from 6-12 p.m., in the City of Riverton. Multiple fireworks and open fire bans are in place across the region. Wyotoday.com photo by Levi Harris

With much of the region experiencing a record hot and dry June, wildfires are a primary concern this July 4th. Fireworks can easily spark wildfires. The National Weather Service urges fireworks users to be safe and to use common sense. Obey all local fire bans and fireworks restrictions.

