Fireworks plus Dry Grass equals Wildfires

In 2019, Fireworks shot off on the bench above Riverton resulted in several brush fires on the landscape below. Dry grass and fireworks can equal wildfires. This 4th of July, the only legal place to use fireworks is within the City of Lander and, from 6-12 p.m., in the City of Riverton. Multiple fireworks and open fire bans are in place across the region. Wyotoday.com photo by Levi Harris