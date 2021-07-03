Aug. 1, 1996 – June 25, 2021



David Leon Fann was born August 1, 1996 in Canyon Lake Texas and died June 25, 2021 in Lander. He was kind with a great sense of humor and well liked by his peers. He liked anything outdoors including hiking, camping, sport shooting, hunting and skateboarding. He was amazing with electronics and computers and he loved his music.

David graduated in 2014 from Lander Valley High School and from Job Corps in 2019 for heavy equipment operating.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather Zane Gray, his uncle William Gray and is survived by his father Kenn Fann, his mother Marcie Fann, his sister Isabel Delph and brother in law Michael Delph, and his loving girlfriend Brenwyn Richey; his uncle’s Douglas Gray, Timothy Gray, Richard Gray, and grandmother Charlene Gray of Lander.

The funeral will be at Mount Hope Cemetery Wednesday, July, 7th at 10:00 a.m. Followed by a luncheon at the Museum of the American West.