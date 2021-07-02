Breaking News

Water Quality of Middle Fork Popo Agie Dangerous, Avoid Contact

Article Updated: July 2, 2021
Fremont County Public Health has issued a health alert for the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River in the Lander area. Due to growth of unsafe waterborne pathogens, contact with the water is not recommend, nor is drinking water from the river unless boiled for three minutes.

