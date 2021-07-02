Breaking News

Snake suspected of causing last night’s power outage in Lander and Hudson

News
Article Updated: July 2, 2021
Riverton's Rocky Mountain Power Substation near Willow Creek School. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The power went out in the Lander and Hudson areas around 10 p.m. last night and was not restored until 1:18 a.m. this morning. Rocky Mountain Power representative Tiffany Erickson in Salt Lake City said the outage was due to a blown fuse in a substation that effected three circuits. She said a Bull Snake was found at the substation and that reptile might’ve been the cause of the outage. A total of 5,267 customers lost power in the event. 

