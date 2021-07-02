Inflows to local reservoirs to range from 60 to 87 percent of the 30-year-average

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s June forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Bighorn River Basin is as follows:

Boysen Reservoir – Wind River April through July inflow to Boysen Reservoir is forecast at 375,000 af, which is 60% of the 30-year average of 621,400 af. Approximately 143,700 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April and May, which is 74% of the April and May average.

Bull Lake Reservoir – April through July snowmelt runoff into Bull Lake Reservoir from Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 125,000 af, which is 87% of the 30-year average of 144,000 af. Approximately 31,500 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April and May, which is 93% of the April and May average.

Wind River – April through July snowmelt runoff into the Wind River above Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 330,000 af, which is 75% of the 30-year average of 437,600 af. Approximately 107,700 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April and May, which is 90% of the April and May average.

Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 650,000 acre-feet (af), which is 52% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 316,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April and May, which is 64% of the April and May average.

Buffalo Bill Reservoir – Shoshone River April through July inflow to Buffalo Bill Reservoir is forecast at 550,000 af, which is 73% of the 30-year average of 749,000 af. Approximately 205,700 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April and May, which is 87% of the April and May average.

Although inflows into Buffalo Bill Reservoir have been normal so far this season, the snowpack in the watershed has mostly melted and the inflows for the remainder of the summer are expected to be below average. Buffalo Bill Reservoir is not expected to fill completely. Bull Lake and Boysen Reservoirs are experiencing similar runoff scenarios but are expected to fill or come close to filling. “Reclamation reservoirs in the Bighorn Basin are being operated to store inflows and manage releases to ensure water contractors will have a full water supply throughout the irrigation season,” said Wyoming Area Manager, Carlie Ronca.

For additional information on Buffalo Bill, Boysen, and Bull Lake Reservoirs, contact Wyoming Area Manager Carlie Ronca at 307-261-5671. For additional information on Yellowtail Reservoir, contact Montana Area Manager Ryan Newman at 406-247-7298.