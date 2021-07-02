Independence Day Weekend is Eventful; See what’s happening here

Through Independence Day weekend and the week following, here are the top events in Fremont County.
- Through July 4, Riverton, 1838 Rendezvous at the original 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous Site. Events include primitive Black Powder Shooting Matches, Hawk/Knife throws, Games, Nightly Council Fire, Seminars, Traders and more.
• July 2, Wyotoday.com Corn Hole Tournament Championship, Riverton City Park, 6 p.m.
• July 2, Dubois Friday Night Rodeo
• July 2, Shoshoni Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m. outside between Town Hall and Fire Hall
• July 3 – Lander Valley Farmers Market, Lander City Park, 9-11:30 a.m.: Dairy and eggs, coffee, bread and baked goods, preserves, fermented foods, artisan crafts, honey, locally raised meat, cut flowers.
• July 3 – Riverton Saturday Farmers Market, City Hall Parking Lot, 9-11 a.m.
• July 3 – Pavillion 3rd of July Celebration/Fireworks: Raffle, Silent Auction, Pancake dinner and Cornhole Tournament starting at 1PM at Pavillion City Park! All proceeds go to the Pavillion Fire Department’s Annual Firework Show
• July 3-4 – Lander Pioneer Days. Rodeo each evening at 6:30 p.m. at Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena on Airport Hill; on the 4th: 6-7 a.m. Challenge for Charities half-marathon, 5K, 1K; 6-9 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at Lander Senior Citizens Center; 10 a.m. Parade through downtown; 11 am Lander City Park for Rotary Club Buffalo BBQ with buffalo burgers, buffalo brats, hot dogs and more, Afternoon Rodeo 6:30 p.m., Evening fireworks on the 4th from the airport.
• July 5th – Hot Notes, Cool Nights, Lander City Park, 7 p.m. with CWC Community Band and patriotic music followed by Prairie Wildfire band
• July 8th – Wind River Reservation Farmers Market, Frank B. Wise Center Parking Lot, Ethete Road and US 287, Fort Washakie, 5-7 p.m.
