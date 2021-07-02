Independence Day Weekend is Eventful; See what’s happening here

Through Independence Day weekend and the week following, here are the top events in Fremont County.

Through July 4, Riverton, 1838 Rendezvous at the original 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous Site. Events include primitive Black Powder Shooting Matches, Hawk/Knife throws, Games, Nightly Council Fire, Seminars, Traders and more.

• July 2, Wyotoday.com Corn Hole Tournament Championship, Riverton City Park, 6 p.m.

• July 2, Dubois Friday Night Rodeo

• July 2, Shoshoni Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m. outside between Town Hall and Fire Hall

• July 3 – Lander Valley Farmers Market, Lander City Park, 9-11:30 a.m.: Dairy and eggs, coffee, bread and baked goods, preserves, fermented foods, artisan crafts, honey, locally raised meat, cut flowers.

• July 3 – Riverton Saturday Farmers Market, City Hall Parking Lot, 9-11 a.m.

• July 3 – Pavillion 3rd of July Celebration/Fireworks: Raffle, Silent Auction, Pancake dinner and Cornhole Tournament starting at 1PM at Pavillion City Park! All proceeds go to the Pavillion Fire Department’s Annual Firework Show

• July 3-4 – Lander Pioneer Days. Rodeo each evening at 6:30 p.m. at Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena on Airport Hill; on the 4th: 6-7 a.m. Challenge for Charities half-marathon, 5K, 1K; 6-9 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at Lander Senior Citizens Center; 10 a.m. Parade through downtown; 11 am Lander City Park for Rotary Club Buffalo BBQ with buffalo burgers, buffalo brats, hot dogs and more, Afternoon Rodeo 6:30 p.m., Evening fireworks on the 4th from the airport.

• July 5th – Hot Notes, Cool Nights, Lander City Park, 7 p.m. with CWC Community Band and patriotic music followed by Prairie Wildfire band

• July 8th – Wind River Reservation Farmers Market, Frank B. Wise Center Parking Lot, Ethete Road and US 287, Fort Washakie, 5-7 p.m.

To see the full list of Fremont County and Wind River County events, go here.