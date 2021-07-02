Eastern Shoshone Tribe was victim of Cyber Attack

From Newe News, Eastern Shoshone Tribe Montly Newsletter

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe joined the group of government agencies or businesses that were recently hit by ransomware attacks.

On June 6th, our IT Director became aware of an intrusion to our network. The FBI was notified immediately and the tribe’s insurance provider was also contacted. The Shoshone Business Council was faced with the delicate task of sorting out their options with the help of the IT Director.

It’s the top priority of the tribe to ensure that the security and confidentiality of tribal members and employees is protected.

In order to protect information and prevent further threats, the tribe paused operations with departments that were affected. Luckily, not all of the departments or enterprises were affected.

At the moment, the IT department is working with external cyber security experts to further address the situation now that our server is working.

There is no current threat for release of any personal information belonging to any Shoshone tribal member or employees of the tribe. However, it is still recommended that you contact your bank to ensure your account has safety measures to protect against any fraudulent activity.

Thank you