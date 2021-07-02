Business: Wyoming.com to upgrade Internet in Lander

Wyoming’s local Internet provider Wyoming.com, announced Thursday that it has begun the next phase of expansion for upgraded Internet service in Lander and the outlying areas.



“The Lander community has been asking for faster Internet for quite some time, and we are very excited to be able to offer upgraded Internet on our existing towers, as well as adding new towers throughout the Lander area to reach new customers” said Sales and Marketing Manager Jennifer Kintzler. “We have already upgraded several locations in the Lander area and have scheduled upgrades and tower construction beginning within the next few weeks, continuing into late Summer.



Wyoming.com has served customers in Fremont County and other communities since 1994. Wyoming.com also serves Sweetwater, Sublette, and Carbon Counties.



Watch for them in the 4th of July parade and be sure to view their Facebook page for the most current tower openings and up to date information. “More news from the Company regarding its Wireless upgrade projects will be released periodically as it progresses” Kintzler reported.

