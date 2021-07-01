July 1st begins new week of activities

Today is the first day of July and several events are on tap leading to Independence Day this coming Sunday. The annual 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous began yesterday at the original site in SE Riverton next to the Wind River. A number of events at the site are planned, including a traders row, black powder shooting and knife throwing contests and such. Other events include the Friday Night Rodeo in Dubois, The Wyotoday.com Corn Hole Tournament Championship Friday evening at Riverton City Park,

On Saturday, the Pavillion 3rd of July Celebration/Fireworks will be held with aRaffle, Silent Auction, Pancake dinner and Cornhole Tournament starting at 1PM at Pavillion City Park! All proceeds go to the Pavillion Fire Department’s Annual Firework Show.

The big event this weekend is Lander Pioneer Days on the 3rd and 4th. School Class reunions begin tonight through the 4th with the rodeo at the Old Timers Arena at the Airport kicking off Saturday and ending Sunday. Sunday morning is the Challenge for Charities half-marathon, 5K and 1K runs and walks followed at 10 a.m. by the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown;. At 11 a.m. folks head to City Park for the Lander Rotary Club’s Buffalo BBQ with buffalo burgers, bratwurst and hotdog plus all the fixin’s. Evening fireworks on the 4th.