Hot, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms today

Article Updated: July 1, 2021
Partly sunny today with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.  Some heavy rain is possible with any of the storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Wind River Basin and low to mid 90s for Shoshoni and Bighorn Basin. Dubois should reach the high 70s today. For tomorrow, much of the same with scattered showers  and thunderstorms during the afternoon. 

