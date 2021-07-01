End of the week events in full swing…

Today is the first day of July and several events are on tap leading to Independence Day this coming Sunday. The annual 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous began yesterday at the original site in SE Riverton next to the Wind River. A number of events at the site are planned, including a traders row, black powder shooting and knife throwing contests and such.

Other events include the Friday Night Rodeo in Dubois, The Wyotoday.com Corn Hole Tournament Championship is Friday evening at Riverton City Park

On Saturday, it’s the Pavillion 3rd of July Celebration/Fireworks: Raffle, Silent Auction, Pancake dinner and Cornhole Tournament starting at 1PM at Pavillion City Park. All proceeds go to the Pavillion Fire Department’s Annual Firework Show.

Saturday and Sunday July 3-4 all eyes will be on Lander for the annual Lander Pioneer Days Celebration. Saturday morning at 7 is the Challenge for Charities half-marathon plus 5K and youth 1K races; at 10 a.m. the big Pioneer Days parade courses through downtown; At 11am celebrants will head to Lander City Park for the Rotary Club Buffalo BBQ.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon is the rodeo at the Airport Old Timers Arena and July 4th will be topped off with an dvening of fireworks.