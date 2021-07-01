Denhardt to retire this fall from Ninth Circuit Court in Lander

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis announced Wednesday that Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Denhardt, Ninth Judicial District (Fremont County–Lander), will be retiring effective October 4, 2021. Denhardt has served the Lander-based court for the past 38 years since his appointment in January of 1983.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest from qualified persons to fill the vacancy through Monday, July 26, 2021, according to a news release. The expression of interest form can be obtained from the Supreme Court’s website, http://www.courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers. The completed form must be received in the office of Justice Fox no later than 5:00 p.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021. Please do not submit letters of recommendation, as the Commission will not consider them, but will instead only review documents specifically required by the Expression of Interest.

Governor Mark Gordon will appoint the Ninth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge (Fremont County–Lander) from a list of three names submitted to him by the Judicial Nominating Commission. Serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission are the Chief Justice (Justice Fox as of July 1, 2021), three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Gay Woodhouse of Cheyenne, Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, and Katherine Strike of

Lander; and three non-lawyers appointed by the Governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton, and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.



To serve as a Circuit Court Judge, one must be a qualified elector of the state and authorized to practice law in Wyoming.