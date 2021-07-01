Cheney chosen for Select Committee to investigate January 6th attack on Capitol

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after being named to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol:

“I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.



“What happened on January 6th can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.



“Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics.”