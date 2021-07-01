May 7, 2001 – Jun 19, 2021

Amber Briann Freed passed away suddenly at a relative’s home in Shoshoni, WY on Saturday, June 19, 2021. In her brief 20 years; Super Awesome Amber defied the odds, embracing life with grace and beauty, despite the multiple challenges bestowed upon her.

Amber was born on May 7, 2001 to John Franklin Freed III and Jennifer Kay (Johnson) Freed in Northfield, MN; she joined older brothers, Dale and Lucas, completing the family. Amber grew up in Northfield and attended the Northfield Public Schools from preschool through the 8th grade. In 2015, Amber and her parents moved to South Carolina, where she lived an extraordinary life, until her passing.

John & Jen made it their mission to give Amber the best life experience imaginable; taking her on numerous road trips and adventures. In her 20 years, Amber traveled to 41 of the 50 states; visited several National and State parks, monuments, and historical sites; and touched the lives of everyone she met along the way.

People were naturally drawn to Amber, loved interacting with her, and enjoyed listening to Jen & John tell “The Amber Story”; tales of their exceptional life with her. Though her physical presence is no longer with us; her story does not end here… to honor their precious daughter, John & Jen will further her amazing journey by continuing a life filled with travel and adventure.

She is lovingly survived by her parents, John and Jennifer Freed of Charleston, SC; brothers, Dale Norman (Stephanie Gramley) Jenson, Jr. and Lucas Michael (Rachel) Jenson of MN; grandparents, Diane (Freeberg) Dierke and Cammy (Olson) Johnson of MN, and John F. Jr. and Patricia Freed of PA; nephews, Isaac Gordon Jenson and Silas Mitchell; niece, Brooklyn Winter; uncles and their families, Boyce Johnson of WI, James, Roy, Shawn, Jonathon, Scott, and Stacey all of PA; aunts and their families, Dawn and Denise of PA; great-aunt, Beverly Steberg of MN; adoring friends, Steve and Audra Mitchell of SC; and numerous cousins, friends, and family throughout the United States.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Bob Johnson of MN and Rodney Cruse of PA; grandmother, Barbara Cruse of PA; and great-grandma, “Dee” Deloris (Anderson) Freeberg of MN. Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.