Aug. 10, 1939 – Nov. 27, 2020

Mabel Marie Rowan, 81 passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at her home in Lander, Wyoming. She was surrounded by her roommates and her loving caregivers. Mabel was born in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming on August 10, 1939 to Robert and Dolly Rowan. She was the oldest of six children.

Mabel has been a client of Community Entry Services since 1996. Those who had the honor to know Mabel will remember her feisty personality, loving heart, and her big smile.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Rowan, mother Dolly (Snyder) Rowan, and brothers Robert (Bob) Rowan and Dean Rowan.

She is survived by her brother Jim Rowan, sister and brother in law Judy and Larry Brockman, sisters-in-law Judy Rowan and Connie Rowan; nephews Rob Rowan, Cody Rowan; nieces Gale Rowan, Janelle (Rowan) Catlin, Michelle Brockman, Kristy Rowan, Stacey Rowan, and Shawna Wiggins.

A celebration of her life will be held next spring or summer. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Community Entry Services 2441 Peck Avenue Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

