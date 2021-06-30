Intoxicated Kayaker at YNP gets two months in Jail, five-year ban from entering park

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that KYLE F. CAMPBELL, age 31 of Fairmont, Indiana, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident that occurred on June 21, 2021, in Yellowstone National Park (YNP). Campbell appeared for arraignment and sentencing before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth, Wyoming, on June 23, 2021.

On June 21, 2021, Campbell was with a group of individuals who had been scheduled for a guided kayak trip at the Grant Marina in YNP. The guide refused to take the group as he thought they were too intoxicated. Campbell and his group became upset and created a disturbance that led the kayak

guide to call security officers and park law enforcement rangers.

During the encounter, Campbell made threatening comments and gestures toward the officers. He also exhibited signs of being intoxicated and refused to obey officers’ orders. Campbell continually struggled and kicked at the rangers, resisting arrest, and later injuring himself while banging his head in the patrol car.

Campbell pleaded guilty to several criminal charges: disorderly conduct; threatening, resisting, and intentionally interfering with a government employee; violating the lawful order of a government employee; being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance to a degree that may endanger oneself or others; and contempt of court for refusing to comply with Magistrate Judge Carmen’s warrant to collect a blood sample.

Campbell was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment, a five-year term of unsupervised probation, and banned from YNP for five years. He was also ordered to pay $1,550 in fines and a $50 special assessment fee.

“We understand that people are eager to get out this summer and enjoy our national parks; however, this type of behavior is unacceptable. Thanks to the quick actions taken by park rangers and the park vendor’s security officers, no one was seriously harmed,” said Acting United States

Attorney, Bob Murray. “Stay sober, because unruly and intoxicated behavior will only earn you a spot with the jailbirds rather than enjoying the beauty and adventure of Yellowstone.”

This incident was handled by rangers of the National Park Service and security officers of Xanterra Parks and Resorts. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick prosecuted the case.