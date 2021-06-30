Farmers Market Tonight; 1838 Rendezvous kicks off

Today is the last day of June and several events are on tap as we turn the calendar page… tonight in Riverton the Wednesday Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m. Riverton City Park. Also today is the first day of the annual 1838 Rendezvous Renactment in Riverton at the original 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous Site. Events include primitive Black Powder Shooting Matches, Hawk/Knife throws, Games, Nightly Council Fire, Seminars, Traders and more. Over in Lander, the Rotary Clubs of Riverton and Lander will meet together this evening for their annual change of leadership ceremonies, known as the gavel exchange.
