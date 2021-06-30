Mar 25, 1977 – Jun 27, 2021

Bridget Oldman, 44, of Arapahoe passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home. A rosary with wake to follow will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 753 Lefthand Circle. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont Fair Grounds. Burial will follow at Oldman Cemetery.

Bridget Thomasine Oldman was born to Benjamen Thomas Oldman and Rose Marie (Armajo) Oldman on March 25, 1977. She went to Flandreau Indian School and graduated in 1995. She then attended Haskell Indian College in Lawrence, KS.

Bridget was an active member of many Traditional Ceremonial Societies such as the War Bonnet Society, Native American Church, The Eagle Drum, and Gourd Dance Star Society. She was a big supporter of the St. Stephen’s Indian School Booster Club and Eagles football.

She married Robert Felter, Sr. and together they had four boys, Winter Hawk Felter, Little Sun Felter, Isaiah Felter, and Lakota Felter. Along with Pammy and Robert Felter, Jr. and one granddaughter, Peyton Felter. They later divorced.

She is survived by her mother, Rose Oldman; children, Winter Hawk, Little Sun, Isaiah, Lakota, Robert Jr. and Pammy Felter, brothers, Gary Oldman, Lance Oldman, Franklin Oldman, Loren Durgin, and Gary Behan; sisters, Alberta Oldman, Sasheen Brown, and Joleen Iron; aunts, Roberta Oldman, Carla Geboe, Roxanne Holydance, Pauline Oldman, Colleen SunRhodes, Catherin Eagle, and Ruth Mary Goggles; uncles, Daniel Oldman, Jr. and Alfred Oldman; companion, Thomas Twiss; the familes of Armajo, Bells, Headley, C’Hair, Behan, SunRhodes, Addison, Black, Blackburn, Brown, Gardner, Goggles, Duran, and Whiteplume; and numerous grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamen Oldman, Sr.; brother Benjamen Oldman, Jr; sister, Michelle Oldman; uncles, Joseph Oldman, Stuart Oldman, James Oldman, John Oldman, Frank Armajo, Jerome Oldman, Ben James M. Oldman;Hiram Armajo, and Robert Goggles; and aunts, Phylis Gardner and Priscilla Oldman.

