Black Hills Energy Issues Wyoming Scam Alert

Black Hills Energy has received reports from customers of attempted scam calls where the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected. We urge customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.

The scammers are using several telephone numbers and using technology that disguises their number and may even mimic a Black Hills Energy number. They may be calling customers several times hoping someone will answer the phone and may ask for the home address of the customer.

Cautionary tips:

Don’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information – if someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill: 888-890-5554.

To verify whether an employee was dispatched to your location, call your utility using the number on your bill or the company’s website (888-890-5554). Black Hills Energy employees wear shirts with a Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.