3rd of July Celebration in Pavilion-All You Need to Know!

The long-standing tradition in Pavillion is BACK! Each year, the Pavillion Volunteer Fire Department puts on a fireworks show that’s known to be one of the best in the county and surrounding areas. This year, the fireworks are dedicated to Nixon David.

The Pavillion Volunter Firefighters Batt 7 FCFPD posted to their Facebook page with a message to the community. “Last Tuesday, our community lost a very special kid, Nixon David. We would be honored to dedicate this year’s 3rd of July Fireworks show to him. It was always one of his favorite events and he was an avid fireworks lover. As a fire department, we would like to ask the community to show up and help us celebrate this dedication and help support all of Nixon’s loved ones. God bless. “

Funds for the fireworks are raised by the events hosted throughout the day in Pavillion. The first kicks off in Pavillion City Park at 1p.m. with the Cornhole Tournament hosted by the Fremont County Roller Derby! The registration is $50 per team and ends at noon on July 3rd. Call or text Chris with the Fremont County Cherry Bombs at (307) 709-0133!

The fun continues throughout the day with the Shaved Ice Hut in Pavillion. From 5-7p.m. Join the Fire Department as they serve up the Pancake Dinner! It’s $5 a plate and fun for the whole family. During that time make sure to check out the Silent Auction-with tons of new items to bid on to keep this longstanding tradition going!

Don’t forget the raffles! Purchase a raffle ticket for a Wyld Wyo-Wrapped Cooler ($5 each), Treager Pellet Grill Pro Series 22 ($10 each), or for the Booze Wagon ($10 each). There’s only 200 tickets available for each, so get yours ASAP by calling Eric at (307) 851-4532, Jess at 840-2098, or Garrett at 857-2757.

All of these events/items go toward supporting the fireworks in years to come. If you have an item to donate to the silent auction, please call Eric at

(307) 851-4532.