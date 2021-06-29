Breaking News

Sunny, a little breeze, warmer for Tuesday

Article Updated: June 29, 2021
Mostly sunny skies and dry weather is the outlook through mid week. There will be Light winds. Temperatures will warm through Friday, climbing back into the 80s and low 90s. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the Bighorn Basin, in the high 70s to low 80s in the Wind River Basin with 74 in Dubois.

