Quake rattled Yellowstone Yesterday

Article Updated: June 29, 2021
A seismograph recording of an earthquake. Image City of Los Angeles

An Earthquake with an intensity of 3.14 was reorted in the Northeast corner of Yellowstone National Park yesterday afternoon according to the United State Geological Survey. The depth of the shaker was 10.9 km. The quake was Northeast of West Yellowstone and about 69 miles north of Jackson. There were no reports of damage.

