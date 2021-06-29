New Grand Teton truck makes dirty job a bit cleaner

Park adds refuse truck fueled by natural gas to fleet

A new, environmentally friendly refuse truck fueled by compressed natural gas is rolling through Grand Teton National Park. The park recently purchased the alternative fuel truck through a grant and it contributes to the park and community’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities Jackson and Energy Conservations Works will be held at the local compressed natural gas charging station located at Lower Valley Energy in Jackson at 4000 South U.S. Highway 89 on Wednesday, June 30 at 3-5 p.m. Area waste haulers and anyone interested in learning more about compressed natural gas are welcome to attend.

In May 2019, Grand Teton National Park received a grant from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to replace a refuse truck with one fueled by compressed natural gas. The park worked closely with Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities to develop the grant proposal. The truck is more environmentally friendly than its predecessor, running entirely on compressed natural gas.

In 2016, Grand Teton National Park conducted an alternative fuels feasibility study that found the park could significantly reduce emissions through the implementation of alternative fuels in their fleet, particularly in heavy-duty vehicles. The latest natural gas engines provide near zero tailpipe emissions. Annually, this compressed natural gas truck will reduce approximately 2,250 pounds of nitrogen oxide emissions.

Compressed natural gas is available locally at Lower Valley Energy in Jackson. The truck will be filled while on regular runs to the Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling Center south of Jackson.

The refuse truck is the first vehicle in Grand Teton’s fleet to use compressed natural gas. Some local Jackson, Wyoming, businesses are utilizing this technology with their respective fleets as well.