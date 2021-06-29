New Exec. Director named for Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame

SARATOGA – Candy Moulton of Encampment has been named the new Executive Director of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) while Andy Nelson of Pinedale is the new Board Member for Region 10, which includes Sublette, Teton, and Lincoln counties. Moulton’s appointment begins July 1 while Nelson took over in May upon the resignation of Windy Noble.

The two newest representatives have deep connections to WCHF and to Wyoming. Moulton has worked with the organization since its inception developing the annual program and poster of inductees. She produced a short promotional video for the WCHF. Working with Chuck Coon she has also produced many of the inductee videos during the past three years. Going forward Coon will be developing all videos to recognize the women and men inducted into the hall of fame.

Candy Moulton

Moulton was reared on a ranch near Encampment and has spent her career writing about Wyoming and the West. She is the author of 15 historical books, including Steamboat: Legendary Bucking Horse, Roadside History of Wyoming, and Forts, Fights, and Frontier Sites: Wyoming’s Historic Places. She is a film producer who also serves as executive director of Western Writers of America.

Andy Nelson

Nelson is a well-known cowboy poet and radio personality who operates C.O.W. (Clear Out West) Radio Show with his brother Jim Nelson. He has served on the Sublette County committee for WCHF prior to his appointment to the state board as the Region 10 representative. Nelson says, “Many worthy causes can fill your days with service, but the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame is one that is true to the history, heritage, and culture of the American cowboy. It is an honor to be asked to participate in an endeavor near and dear to my heart.”

The WCHF will honor inductees for both 2020 and 2021 this year during a weekend of Cowboy Legacy. The 2020 inductee program will be held on Sept. 11 with the 2021 program on Sept. 12. A joint Cowboy Social will be held for all inductees on Sept. 11. All events will be held at Little America in Cheyenne. To register for the events go to the WCHF website

( www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org ) or this link https://visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2021-wy cowboy-hall-of-fame